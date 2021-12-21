A Wells man has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after officers at the York County Jail allegedly found him carrying cocaine and fentanyl while he was being booked Sunday.

Michael Vaughn, 34, of Wells was arrested by Maine State Police on outstanding warrants, and officers who were booking him Sunday discovered he was concealing drugs that he was trying to smuggle into the jail, police said.

“When officers tried to retrieve the drugs, Vaughn became combative and had to be subdued,” Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a news release.

Vaughn was in possession of 4 grams of cocaine and 34 grams of fentanyl when he was booked, police said. In addition to drug trafficking, Vaughn was charged with violating his conditions of release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: