NEW YORK — Evan Fournier scored 22 points, Julius Randle and Kemba Walker each had 21 and the New York Knicks won at home for the first time in almost a month, beating the Detroit Pistons 105-91 on Tuesday night.

Mitchell Robinson had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks, who had dropped five straight at Madison Square Garden since beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 23. They are just 6-10 at home.

Walker was out of the rotation entirely but started a second straight game with six players in health and safety protocols and Derrick Rose out again with ankle soreness. Walker had eight rebounds and five assists.

Saben Lee scored 16 points for the Pistons, who had lost 14 in a row before beating Miami on Sunday. Saddiq Bey and Cory Joseph each had 15.

HEAT 125, PISTONS 96: MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised thigh, Duncan Robinson tied a season-high with 26 points and the Miami Heat rolled past the Indiana Pacers 125-96 on Tuesday night.

Miami tied a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers, the fourth time the Heat have made that many.

Max Strus scored 18 points, KZ Okpala scored 16 and Kyle Lowry finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami. Omer Yurtseven added 13 rebounds for the Heat.

Chris Duarte and Caris LeVert each scored 17 for Indiana, which got 14 points from Oshae Brissett and 12 points from Domantas Sabonis. Indiana lost Malcolm Brogdon in the first half with more soreness in his right Achilles, something that has been bothering him. He had one point and two assists in eight minutes.

PELICANS 111, BLAZERS 97: Brandon Ingram had 28 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his 27 in the second half and New Orleans beat Portland in New Orleans for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Josh Hart scored 20 points and Willy Hernangomez added 13 for the Pelicans, who shot 52.5% while winning for the eighth time in 13 games following a 3-16 start – all while awaiting the return of 2021 All-Star forward Zion Williamsons from an offseason foot injury.

Damian Lillard scored 39 for Portland, which won its previous two games. Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and Norman Powell had 16 for the Blazers, who were down just 92-91 after Lillard drained a long 3-pointer in the middle of the fourth quarter.

But the Pelicans began to pull away for good when Ingram hit a 20-foot jumper, Alexander-Walker added the fifth of his six 3s and Hart finished a driving layup to make it 99-91.

