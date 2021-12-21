Ronald L. Neron 1961 – 2021 RICHMOND – Ronald L. Neron, 60, of the Brunswick Rd., died on Dec. 8, 2021 at Maine General Medical Center, Augusta. He was born on August 3, 1961 in Brunswick, the son of Louis and Lucy Neron. Ron proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He worked at Bamforth Marine in Brunswick for many years. Ron really enjoyed being a DJ and playing his music at Mixers in Sabattus. Ron was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his fiancee, Lise Shorette of Richmond; son Michael Neron of Japan; brothers Paul Neron and wife Kim of Bowdoinham, David Neron and wife Corey of Lisbon, Robert Neron and wife Julie of Topsham, John Neron and companion Erin of Durham; and a nephew, Jimmy. A funeral service will take place on Monday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous