Scarborough seniors Kayleigh York, left, and Natalie Bilodeau, joined by their families, announced Tuesday that they plan to attend and play lacrosse next year at Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts. Bilodeau and York were both named league all-stars last spring after helping the Red Storm to a resurgent 11-4 campaign, which ended in the Class A South Final. Both girls said they were considering multiple schools but ultimately decided upon Wheaton, independent of each other’s choice. The girls are also hoping to make the most of their final high school campaign.

“I’m excited for our lacrosse season this year,” Bilodeau said. “I think it’s going to be a great season, especially after how we played last year.”

“I’m excited for us to get together again,” York said. “Last year was so fun to have a comeback season, and I’m excited to see what we can do this year.”

