Deering seniors Conner Coleman, left, Qwest Newhall, Dempsey Brady and Aidan Foss, joined by Athletic Director Michael Daly, announced their post-high school plans at a ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Coleman and Brady will play baseball next year at Dean College in Franklin Massachusetts, while Newhall will play baseball during a post-graduate year at Bridgton Academy. Foss plans to play men’s lacrosse at the University of Southern Maine.

