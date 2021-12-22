‘Boogie, Blues & Beyond’

Exhibits/Galleries

David Little, mixed media art, through Dec. 31, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth.

“Home Fires: Freedom and Captivity,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free, through Jan. 23, library.une.edu.

“Louise Bourne: All This at Once,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Falmouth, through Jan. 29.

Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland: “Sagadahoc County through the Eastern Eye: Selections from the Penobscot Marine Museum,” “Begin Again: reckoning with intolerance in Maine,” “Passing the time: artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” through Dec. 31, mainehistory.org.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Through the Lens: Midcoast Maine,” Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, through Jan. 8.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

Film

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Saturday 1/8

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 & 11 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10/$15 day of.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries, “Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” both through Jan. 30.; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Portland Museum of Art: “Clifford Ross: Sightlines,” major survey of one of the world’s preeminent multimedia artists, masks required for all, through Jan. 9. portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Open through Jan. 9, closed New Year’s Day. victoriamansion.org/christmas-at-victoria-mansion-2.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Music

Friday 12/31

The Samples w/ SeepeopleS, 8 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, bandsintown.com.

The Ghost Of Paul Revere, 8:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30.

Saturday 1/1

Ellis Paul, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, bandsintown.com.

Saturday 1/7

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, Portland.

Monday 1/10

Albert Lee and Band, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $35-$50.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday, second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Under the Covers, 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

Good Theater Presents: “Who’s Holiday,” 7 p.m. through Jan. 2, St. Lawrence Arts, Munjoy Hill, Portland, $27-$34, stlawrencearts.org.

“The Night Court,” Jan. 14-16, contemporary ballet by Resurgence Dance Company at Chocolate Church Annex, Bath, chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com.

Friday 12/31

New Year’s Planetarium, 6:30 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. $7-$20.

A Comedy of Haunted History, 7 p.m., Bell Buoy Park, 72 Commercial St., Portland. Traverse the creepy corners of Portland’s Old Port in this comedy of Haunted History, $19.99-$29.99, wickedwalkingtours.com.

