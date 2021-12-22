Freeport Community Library will host Ed Robinson’s virtual presentation, The Mystery of Maine’s Wildlife, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Robinson has been photographing and writing about Maine wildlife since coming to the state in 2007. This online Zoom event is free and open to the public. Registration on freeportlibrary.com is required in order to receive a Zoom link. Call the library at 207-865-3307 with questions.

