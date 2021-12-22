At least 154 households were left without power Wednesday morning after a car struck a utility pole on Cathance Road in Topsham.

“(The) majority of the power outages are reported in and around Cathance Road in Topsham,” Central Maine Power Spokesperson Catherine Hartnett said. “A car had hit a utility pole in that area, and several surrounding roads are affected by the same circuit.”

Harnett said the company hopes to restore power by noon.

A winter storm that moved through Maine early Wednesday morning causing icy road conditions also lead to power outages in nearby Bowdoinham. As of 10:50 a.m., a total of 22 customers were without power due to the storm.

The National Weather Service in Gray issued a winter weather advisory that will remain in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Ice accumulations of about two-tenths of an inch are forecast for foothill areas and along the coast.

Due to the inclement weather, Topsham-area schools will close for the day, along with several other school districts around the midcoast.

The Bowdoinham Town Office also opened late due to the slippery road conditions.

This story may be updated.

