Several Midcoast schools will close for the day as a mix of freezing rain and snow creates potentially dangerous driving conditions Wednesday morning.

RSU 5, which serves Freeport, Pownal and Durham, along with Topsham-area MSAD 75 and the Brunswick School District all announced their schools will all be closed Wednesday due to the inclement weather.

Wiscasset and West Bath schools, as well as RSU 1 — which covers Bath, Arrowsic, Phippsburg and Woolwich — also closed Wednesday. People Plus, a Brunswick-area senior community and teen center, also did not open for the day due to the icy conditions.

The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a weather advisory that will remain in effect from 1 a.m. through 4 p.m. Precipitation is expected to taper off in the mid-afternoon.

This story may be updated.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles