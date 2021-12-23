Congratulations! Are you enjoying your new (or at least new-to-you) device, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch or computer? Whatever device you have you want it to be useful, fun and engaging, a tool that doesn’t drive you crazy.

For that to happen you need to learn how to use your smartphone, tablet, computer or other device and answer questions as they arise. Of course, you don’t have to learn everything by yourself because there are tons of resources for you to draw on. But the key is knowing what those resources are, where they are, and how to use them.

Our experience with BoomerTECH Adventures clients tells us that a “fast start” learning about a newly acquired device means greater satisfaction with said device. If, right from the beginning you can use your new smartphone (for example) productively, then you will continue to use the device to best advantage. Doesn’t that just make sense?

Here’s an example of how not to begin learning about your new device. (Please don’t do this.) Aunt May (name changed to protect the guilty) knew that she wanted to upgrade her old flip phone to a smartphone allowing her to text and video conference with her many nieces and nephews. She also wanted access to a maps app to give her travel directions. Finally, Aunt May loves to play word games and do crossword puzzles and she wanted to do those on her new smartphone.

But, two weeks after she purchased her new smartphone, she still didn’t know how to do any of those things and she was becoming increasingly frustrated by not being able to use her new phone for its intended purposes. Aunt May didn’t know how to start learning how to use her new smartphone and didn’t seem to have anyone to help her. Or at least that was what she thought. Our recommendation, don’t be like Aunt May!

Our recommendations for learning about your new tech device

Here’s where I would start. With the holidays coming right up why not take advantage (in a very positive way) of family and friends who may be around and ask them for some assistance. Since just about everyone has their own smartphone this is a great time to access the expertise of kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews, and friends who would be happy to show you how to get started. But don’t try to do too much. Keep sessions short and focused on one thing at a time.

Ask someone who has the same phone or tablet as you to show you one thing that you want to know about. For example, if you have an iPhone how about a lesson on using Facetime. Even better would be to make a Facetime call with someone where you try out its various features.

This is also an excellent time to ask your younger relatives and friends for help by asking them to show you one thing they think is important on your new device. That could be as easy as adding or deleting apps, learning how the App Store or Google Play Store work, showing how the camera and Photos app work, and much more. An advantage of making this connection with one or more friends or relatives is that you can return to them again for help in the future. It is a good idea to have several people you can call on when you need some assistance.

