Jeneatha S. Morse 1986 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Jeneatha S. Morse, 35, affectionately known as “Jenny”, formerly of New Jersey and Florida, died Thursday Dec. 16, 2021. She was born Oct. 8, 1986 in Camden, N.J. a daughter of Gregory C. and Corrine L. Van Natta Morse. She grew up between New Jersey, Maine, and Florida. Jenny could often be seen smiling, with wonderment in her eyes. Jenny appreciated the small simple things in life, enjoyed time in nature, particularly Popham Beach which held special memories. She enjoyed crafting and painting, as well as playing video games with her kids, taking them to the park, and watching Disney Movies. Jenny was very much a kid at heart. She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Sullivan Gregory Welliver; a brother, Michael Etzel; an aunt, Joan Torres. She is survived by her three daughters, Colbie Corrine Welliver, Juno Lee Welliver, Koda Michelle Russell; two brothers, Jason Hunt and wife Jennifer Cunningham, Steven Hale, two sisters, Bo Anna Roeder and husband Chris, Kati Etzel; an aunt, Kelly Hale and husband Steven; several nieces and nephews. Memories and condolences can be expressed at brackettfh.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous