Lorraine Sherwood 1929 – 2021 SEYMOUR, Wis. – Lorraine Sherwood, 92, formerly of Brunswick, died Dec. 21, 2021. She was born Sept. 6, 1929 in Lisbon Falls, a daughter of August G. and Agnes M. Dehetre Baumann. She was a graduate of Lisbon High School ’47 and later attended the University of Maine, Orono. She married Edward Sherwood in Lisbon on July 14, 1951. She had worked as a Budget Assistant for the Dept. of Defense at BNAS, retiring in 1991 after 25 years. She had been an active member of the Women’s Guild of St. Charles Borromeo, Brunswick. She especially enjoyed her time with friends and family on Little Sebago Lake, and her vacations to Great Exuma, Bahamas. She was predeceased by four sisters, Frances Turner, Gladys Desjardins, Elizabeth Pope, Marilyn Gordon, a brother, Leon Baumann. She is survived by two sons, James Sherwood of Alexandria, Va., Peter Sherwood and wife Deb of Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; a daughter, Elizabeth Sherwood of Naperville, Ill.; a brother, Joseph E. Baumann and wife Sheila of Durham; two grandchildren, Nathan Sherwood and wife Katie of Somerville, Mass., Brian Sherwood of Brunswick; a great-grandchild, Jackson Sherwood of Brunswick; many nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, services will be held privately at the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. Committal will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Lisbon Falls. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

