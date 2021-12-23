GORHAM — Anna Nelson scored 11 of her 19 points in the third quarter, powering a 13-2 run as Gorham pulled away for a 40-26 win over Scarborough in a Class AA South girls’ basketball game Thursday night.

Brylee Bishop contributed 10 points for Gorham (5-0), which led 18-17 at halftime.

Caroline Hartley scored seven points for Scarborough (2-2).

CHEVERUS 44, LEWISTON 42: Emma Lizotte scored 18 points, Maeve Kelly added 10, and the Stags (5-0) held on to beat the Blue Devils (2-3) in Lewiston.

Lewiston trailed 35-27 after three quarters but stormed back in the fourth with help from six of Masya Way’s 10 points. Ellie Legare led Lewiston with 13 points, Natalie Beaudoin tacked on 10 and Koral Morin had nine.

PORTLAND 47, DEERING 44: A 14-0 run that started late in the third quarter was just enough to allow the Bulldogs (1-4) to hold off the Rams (1-4) at the Expo.

Portland never trailed and had leads of 15-6 after one quarter and 24-16 at halftime, but the Rams cut the deficit to 29-27 in the third quarter on a 3-pointer from Maya Gayle (15 points).

Portland’s run started with a 3-pointer from Eliza Stein, and the lead was up to 38-27 heading into the fourth.

After the margin grew to 43-27, Deering answered with a run of its own and closed to within two before Portland closed it out.

The Bulldogs were paced by Stein and Baleria Yugu with nine points apiece.

Gayle and Ella McGowan each had 15 points for the Rams.

WESTBROOK 42, KENNEBUNK 40: Natalie LaBrie scored 11 points, Madison Cole and Sarah Muka each added nine, and the Blue Blazes (2-2) held off Rams (0-5) in Kennebunk.

Ruby Sliwkowski scored 12 points for Kennebunk.

WINDHAM 44, EDWARD LITTLE 38: Sarah Talon scored 27 points and Carly Morey had 10 as the Eagles (3-2) shook off the Red Eddies (0-4) in Auburn.

Windham led 26-24 at halftime.

Erin Cowie paced the Red Eddies with 11 points.

MASSABESIC 41, SANFORD 34: Mary Duffy sank four 3-pointers and scored 15 points to help the Mustangs (2-2) top the Spartans (1-4) in Sanford.

Hannah Samson added 12 points.

Sanford’s Libby Alexander, Riley Hebler and Julissa McBarron all scored eight points.

OCEANSIDE 92, BELFAST 18: Audrey MacKie and Bailey Breen combined for 24 points in the first quarter as the Mariners (4-0) ran out to a 30-6 lead and easily handled the Lions (0-4) at Rockland.

MacKie poured in five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Breen scored 20 and Aubrianna Hoose added 13.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

GORHAM 50, SCARBOROUGH 42: Ashton Leclerc scored 12 of his 21 points in the third quarter, leading a 21-8 run that carried the Rams (1-3) to a win over the Red Storm (0-4) at Scarborough.

Gabe Michaud tossed in 16 points for Gorham, which overcame a 17-13 halftime deficit.

Reid Deniso had 13 points for Scarborough. Liam Garriepy added 12 and Mason Porter pulled down 14 rebounds.

KENNEBUNK 73, WESTBROOK 59: Ty Kane hit four 3-pointers and led the Rams (4-1) with 18 points in a victory over the Blue Blazes (1-4) at Westbrook.

Joseph Kiezulas put up 14 points, and Keegan Andrews and Connor Keefe each had 11.

Tyler Hethcoat led Westbrook with 16 points.

MARSHWOOD 46, BIDDEFORD 37: The Hawks (4-1) put together a 19-5 advantage in the fourth quarter to rally for a win over the Tigers (1-4) in Biddeford.

Aidan Sullivan led Marshwood with 19 points. Andrew Perry chipped in with 13 and Jason Singer added 10.

Will Goodwin knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for Biddeford.

BONNY EAGLE 72, NOBLE 41: Eliot Bouchard scored 21 points in just over two quarters for the Scots (2-3), who drained 12 3-pointers in a win over the Knights (0-5) at Standish.

Hayden Campbell, with four buckets from behind the arc, and Terrell Edwards each finished with 14 points.

Jayden Dameron led Noble with 13 points. Anthony Prak chipped in with 10.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, SCARBOROUGH 2: Scarborough (4-1-1) got goals from Meagan Donovan and Evelyn Boardman in the third period to rally for a tie against Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (5-0-1) at USM Ice Arena.

Cape Elizabeth took the lead in the first period on a goal by Hartson Mosunic, assisted by Cathie Lee and Abby Dresser. Marina Bassett made it 2-0 in the second period, with an assist from Kierith Gentillini.

MT. ARARAT 7, GORHAM 0: Mallory Stuart scored two goals and set up another for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln Academy (6-3) in a win over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook/Fryeburg (2-3) at USM Ice Arena.

Sarah Moore and Megan Reed also recorded two goals, Marley LeBel added a goal and assist, and Megan Reed and Alex Durant each got an assist.

Sadie Dyer made 38 saves for Gorham.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Tobey Lappin recorded a hat trick, with a goal in each period, as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (3-0) shut out Portland/Deering (0-3) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Richard Gilboy opened the scoring with an unassisted goal. Ian Wright added a second-period goal, assisted by Joey Soucy.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous