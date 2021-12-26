We’re out of Afghanistan ($4 billion a month), but the defense appropriations bill that Sen. Angus King supported allows increases even beyond what President Biden requested. Sen. Joe Manchin and friends nickel and dime programs that would have a much more positive effect upon our security than missiles and bombs, but the defense appropriations bill is passed with hardly a murmur. If we don’t address the global climate emergency and worldwide distribution of vaccines, our security will eventually be undermined far more deeply than it would be if we did not have enough weapons.

What is the best leverage point to wedge open an authentic discussion of security priorities? Is it a congressional inquiry into Pentagon accounting? A debate about our 750 foreign bases?

If political and economic practicalities make public servants overcautious about appearing weak on defense, the relevance of Eisenhower’s departing warning will continue, and the consequence will be that the arms dealers will grow ever richer, more cynical and more entitled – and wars no one can win will become more likely.

Back before COVID, I was toweling myself off after a workout at the Y and struck up a conversation in the locker room with a neighbor who works at Bath Iron Works. He said wistfully that he wished they were making solar panels, not warships.

Winslow Myers

Nobleboro

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: