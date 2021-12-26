KENNEBUNK – Janet Dawson (Brigham) Small, of Kennebunk, passed away as a result of a lengthy illness on Dec. 20, 2021.

Janet is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald M. Small; son, Bryan Russell Small of Salem, N.H., a daughter, Leslie Dawson Burt of Kennebunk; and three grandchildren, Andrew Burt, Jacqueline Burt and Stephen Burt, all of Kennebunk.

Janet was born in Norwood, Mass. April 14, 1944 and grew up in Walpole, Mass., from which she graduated from high school in 1962. From there she attended Perry Normal School, Bridgewater State College, where she earned her B.S in teaching and soon after earned her master’s in Special Education.

Janet served as a special education teacher in Merrimack, N.H. for over 25 years. In 1998, Janet and her husband Donald, moved to Chaska, Minn. Almost immediately, Janet obtained a teaching position at Groves Academy in St. Louis Park, Minn. Colleagues at Groves often called her an Angel – based upon the success she had teaching handicapped children at the elementary level. After serving Groves as a Special Education Teacher and supervisor of the “Lower School”, she retired in 2010.

Janet and Donald returned to New England, where they ultimately settled in Kennebunk in the fall of 2015. Janet and Donald were active members and congregants of Christ Church in Kennebunk where they made many friends.

Her family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, 11 a.m. at Christ Church, 6 Dane St., Kennebunk. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in the spring. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jane’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

