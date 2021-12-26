PORTLAND – Lindsey F. Cadot, 75, of Portland, died Dec. 17, 2021.

Daughter of the late Phoebe Rotch Furnald Snell of Belmont, Mass. and Henry Natsch Furnald, Jr., Lindsey is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Andrew Cadot.

Lindsey graduated from Northwestern University in 1968 and majored in theatre. She continued her love of the arts her whole life and was a fierce advocate of conservation in Maine. She loved the outdoors, Maine waters, theater and her evening walks near their homes in Freeport, Portland, and especially Roque Bluffs.

Lindsey is predeceased by brother, Rodman Furnald and is survived by sister, Stacey Koch Davis of Bozeman, Mont., brothers Stephen Gilman Furnald of Laconia, N.H. and Clinton Furnald of South Hampton, N.H.; four nieces, two nephews; and three first cousins.

Lindsey was a wonderful friend who reached out often but asked little in return. She will be missed. Family services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in support of the Maine Community Foundation. http://www.mainecf.org/

