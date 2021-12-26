CAPE ELIZABETH –

Sylvia Sodergren Carr passed away peacefully at her home in Cape Elizabeth on Dec. 17, 2021 with her loving family at her side. She was born on Jan. 12, 1923 to August and Lena (Nelson) Sodergren of Stockholm in a log cabin built by her Swedish immigrant grandfather. This log home is now part of the National Registry for Historic Homes.

She attended school in Stockholm and graduated from Caribou High School in 1940 where she was a member of the National Honor Society, the basketball team and also the secretary of her high school class.

She attended nursing school at Eastern Maine Center in Bangor during WWll, graduating in 1943. While there, she met Amos J. Carr, her future husband who was stationed at Dow Field in Bangor.

After graduation, she worked in Savannah, Ga. where she married Jay on March 10, 1945 in a full military wedding. They moved to Orono while Jay finished his college degree in engineering and then moved to Lexington, Mass.

Sylvia worked at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass. for many years. They were both members and very active in the First Lutheran Church of Waltham, Mass.

She loved to entertain and each year her family and friends looked forward to her annual Christmas Smorgasbord. She and Jay traveled to Sweden on a trip of a lifetime to look up all her Swedish relatives. Later she would write a family history book for future generations to stay in touch.

When Jay retired from his work at Harvard University they moved, along with their son Stewart, to Cape Elizabeth and settled on his family property restoring an old barn into a family home. Sylvia worked as a private duty nurse until her retirement in the Portland area.

They were both active members of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church for many years involved with the Evangelism Committee which started the annual St. Lucia Swedish Christmas festival there.

Sylvia and her family spent many summers at the family log cabin at Madawaska Lake built from logs from the family farm. She hosted 4th of July picnics for many years at the camp.

She married Robert Jacklin, a lifelong friend on July 9, 2003.

She was predeceased by her parents August and Lena Sodergren; husbands, Amos J. Carr and Robert Jacklin; son, Stewart J. Carr; brothers Linwood, John, Robert and Ronald Sodergren, sisters Evelyn S. Moran and Joyce Van Trump.

She is survived by her nieces Carol Sodergren, Beverly Sodergren (Greg) Wardwell, Eileen (Vince) Scarpetta, Barbara Wadsworth, Patricia (Tom) Watson, Joyce (Charlie) Lyman, Cindy Sodergren, Ena Hanson, nephews Joe (Dorothy) Higgins, Steve (Kathy) Moran, Graydon (Jamie) Sodergren, Glen (Vernell) Sodergren, and Andrew (Debbie) Carr; several great-nieces and nephews; numerous friends and very dear friends Nancy Prescott and Steve Fox.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Jan. 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church. Church capacity will be 65 due to spacing for Covid precautions and masks will be required. Those wishing to attend via zoom may contact the church office at 207-774-8740.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sylvia’s memory may be made to

St. Ansgar Lutheran Church

515 Woodford St.

Portland, ME 04103 or the

Stockholm Historical Society

P.O. Box 1

Stockholm, ME 04783

