The Celtics will be without one of their All-Stars for at least the foreseeable future. Jayson Tatum entered health and safety protocols Monday, which the league uses for coronavirus-related issues. He’ll miss Boston’s game against Minnesota on Monday.

Tatum, who said before the season he’s vaccinated, is out for at least 10 days or if he can produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. That’s a tough blow for the Celtics, who are looking for all the production they can as they look to string together some wins.

The Celticss had eight players in protocols on Sunday’s injury report, with a chance some of those players could make a return.

It will be the first time this season Tatum misses a game because of injury or protocols. He’s been the Celtics’ iron man, starting and playing all 33 games. But the pandemic’s effect continues amid an uptick in cases around the nation. Tatum has averaged 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season.

It’s not the first time Tatum has been affected by the virus midseason. He contracted COVID-19 in January 2021, which forced him to miss time. When he returned, he clearly didn’t look like his All-Star self and admitted as much. Months later, Tatum said he used an inhaler to help with his breathing as he neared a full return.

The Celtics will look to replace Tatum’s production as they finish out a tough December schedule. That could mean extended minutes for those who are available at the wing spots. Jaylen Brown will also be the feature scorer as he’s played well in his past several games after a hamstring injury.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous