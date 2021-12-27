Fire crews responded to a house fire Monday in Brunswick. Kathleen O’Brien / The Times Record

Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-family home on River Road in Brunswick around noon on Monday.

Crews arrived at 613 River Road in Brunswick at around noon after the fire was reported by someone driving past the property, according to Brunswick Fire Inspector Josh Shean.

River Road runs adjacent to the Androscoggin River and intersects with I-295. Map by Nina Mahaleris for The Times Record. 

First responders had the fire mostly contained by 2 p.m. Monday.

Shean said he didn’t know how many people live in the home, if residents were home when the fire broke out, or if anyone was injured in the fire.

Crews from Brunswick, Bath, Pownal, Freeport, Topsham, Durham and Lisbon responded.

This story will be updated. 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
brunswick maine, fire, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles