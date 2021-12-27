Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-family home on River Road in Brunswick around noon on Monday.

Crews arrived at 613 River Road in Brunswick at around noon after the fire was reported by someone driving past the property, according to Brunswick Fire Inspector Josh Shean.

First responders had the fire mostly contained by 2 p.m. Monday.

Shean said he didn’t know how many people live in the home, if residents were home when the fire broke out, or if anyone was injured in the fire.

Crews from Brunswick, Bath, Pownal, Freeport, Topsham, Durham and Lisbon responded.



This story will be updated.

