“OK, ladies, we’re playing Texas Hold’em tonight.”

“Martha, what’s the ante?”

“Mildred, it’s a $10 gift card for Day’s Jewelers!”

[Martha deals out the cards]

“Are you alright, Martha? You seem tense.”

“Dottie, I’m mad as hell. I keep thinking about all the lies told in ‘What’s God Got to Do With It,’ the new Tucker Carlson play we all saw last week, starring John Balentine. I can’t believe Carlson and Balentine were telling the audience ‘their version of history through a white supremacy/racist prism.’ (‘Balentine touts blatant untruths in Thanksgiving column,’ Nov. 26.) I was especially incensed about Balentine’s dialogue in Act II.”

“What exactly did he say?”

“Remember, Eleanor, he said, ‘… joy is … based on knowledge and faith in eternal truths …’ ” (“Have yourself a joyful little Christmas,” Dec. 17.)

“What’s wrong with that?”

“Nothing, but this from a man who is a ‘non-believer in equal justice for all.’ (‘Balentine serves up a “double whopper,”‘ Dec. 10.) Equal justice for all is based on our knowledge and belief in eternal truths: it is THIS concept of equal justice for all which brings us meaningful joy!”

“Martha, you’re implying Balentine states one thing, but really believes in something else more sinister?”

“Absolutely!”

“Balentine is incapable of separating fact from fiction: his every lie is wrapped within an enigma.” (“Writing might not be Balentine’s ’thing,'” Nov. 5.)

“You’re so philosophical! Now, changing subjects, two cards please.”

“I want three.”

“I raise a $50 gift coupon from Wally J. Staples Builders and call.”

“Dottie, I’m out!”

“Too rich for my blood, I’m out.”

“Dottie, I have a full house. I win!”

“Not so fast Mildred. I have a royal flush!”

“New rule ladies: at all future poker games, no more talk about Balentine’s acting. It’s too distracting.”

John M. Mishler

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: