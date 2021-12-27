Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  12/29  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Governance Committee

Mon.  1/3  5 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Mon.  1/3  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Departments Committee

Tues.  1/4  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Tues.  1/4  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Elections Committee

Wed.  1/5  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  1/5  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  1/5  5 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

