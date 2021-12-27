Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 12/29 6 p.m. Charter Commission Governance Committee
Mon. 1/3 5 p.m. City Council Meeting
Mon. 1/3 6 p.m. Charter Commission Departments Committee
Tues. 1/4 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Tues. 1/4 6 p.m. Charter Commission Elections Committee
Wed. 1/5 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 1/5 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 1/5 5 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat: Dec. 30
-
Sports
Fenway Bowl cancellation scrubs plan to honor Marshwood’s football program
-
Local & State
Central Maine Medical Center and Bridgton, Rumford hospitals restrict visitations
-
Local & State
Maine nonprofit buys another island for public access in 2022
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Dec. 29-Jan. 5