KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tamari Key scored 18 points to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a 91-41 rout of University of Tennessee Chattanooga on Monday night.

The Lady Volunteers (11-1) scored the first 10 points of the game and led 22-5 after the first quarter. It was never close after that. The dominating performance happened without the presence of Tennessee’s leading scorer Jordan Horston (15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds a game).

A Tennessee spokesman said Horston was out with an illness that was not COVID.

The 6-foot-6 Key was just one of the frontline players that had their way with the Mocs (2-12). Alexus Dye scored 15 points and Karoline Striplin added 12.

Amari Pugh scored 17 points to lead Chattanooga.

POLL: A relatively quiet week because of the holidays left The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll mostly unchanged.

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61 last Tuesday. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice.

The Cardinal stayed at No. 2 because of their strong showing against the Gamecocks. Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State held their spots in the top five. In fact, the top 12 teams in the poll remained the same from the previous week.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

POLL: A combination of cancellations and the holidays made for a quiet week in college basketball.

The latest Associated Press poll reflected the light week.

Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in the poll, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears (11-0) had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection this week with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee.

The top five remained the same from last week, with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor.

