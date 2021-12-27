GIRLS

Brooke Boone, Yarmouth sophomore: As a freshman Boone won the Western Maine Conference giant slalom championship and placed ninth in slalom.

Annabelle Brooks, Cheverus senior: Last winter Brooks placed third in the Sassi Memorial 5K Classic. As a sophomore, she placed eighth in Class A pursuit and qualified for the Eastern High School Championships.

Megan Cunningham, Deering senior: As a sophomore Cunningham medaled (fifth in 5K freestyle) and was the top Maine skier (seventh overall of 105) at the U16 New England Nordic championships in Vermont.

Ava Dries, Falmouth senior: As a sophomore Dries placed 13th in Class A pursuit and competed for Maine in the U16 New England Nordic championships. She also qualified for Easterns.

Celia Geci, Falmouth junior: Last winter Geci won the slalom at the SMAA Alpine Championship meet and was runner-up in giant slalom. In 2020 she was sixth in Class A slalom and seventh in giant slalom.

Emma Haims, Maine Coast Waldorf senior: Haims was the Nordic freestyle runner-up in last winter’s Western Maine Conference championships. She also qualified for the Eastern High School Championships.

Sarah Hare, Windham senior: As a sophomore Hare won the Class A giant slalom state championship and placed eighth in slalom. She is the defending SMAA giant slalom champ.

Alanna Nataluk, Fryeburg Academy senior: Nataluk is the defending Western Maine Conference Nordic freestyle champion and an Eastern High School Championship qualifier. She was sixth in Class A freestyle in 2020.

Dana Schwartz, Cape Elizabeth senior: Schwartz placed third in slalom and fifth in giant slalom at the Western Maine Conference championship meet last winter. As a sophomore she qualified for and skied in the Eastern High School Championships.

Ruth Weeks, Greely junior: Last winter Weeks was runner-up in giant slalom and fourth in slalom at the Western Maine Conference Alpine championship meet.

BOYS

Andrew Christie, Falmouth senior: Last winter Christie placed third in slalom and giant slalom as the four-time defending Class A Alpine state champions won the SMAA title.

Ryan Gray, Falmouth senior: Gray placed fifth in Class A pursuit in 2020 to help Falmouth secure its second consecutive Nordic state title. Last winter he was third in Region I at the Eastern States Championship freestyle.

Ben Horrisberger, Portland senior: As a sophomore, Horrisberger placed fourth in Class A Nordic pursuit. Last winter he placed sixth in Region I at the Eastern States Championship freestyle race in Waterville.

Cody LaBonty, Cape Elizabeth senior: Last winter LaBonty was runner-up in giant slalom and third in slalom in the Western Maine Conference Alpine championship meet.

Tiernan Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth senior: Lathrop won the Class B slalom state title in 2020 and was runner-up in giant slalom. Last winter he was runner-up in slalom and third in giant slalom in the Western Maine Conference.

Killian Marsh, Yarmouth junior: In 2020 Marsh placed fifth in slalom and giant slalom at the Class B Alpine state championships and qualified for the Eastern High School Championships. Last winter he was fifth in slalom and eighth in giant slalom at the WMC championship meet.

Sam Robinson, Freeport senior: Last winter Robinson placed fifth in Region I in the Eastern States Championships 5K freestyle and fourth at the WMC championship meet, also freestyle. In 2020 he placed sixth in pursuit to help Freeport win the Class B Nordic state title.

Joey Rouhana, Falmouth senior: Last winter Rouhana posted the fastest 5K freestyle time in the Eastern States Championship. In 2020 he helped Falmouth defend its Class A Nordic title by placing 10th in pursuit.

Timothy Teguis, Kennebunk junior: Last winter Teguis was slalom runner-up at the SMAA Alpine championship meet and placed fourth in giant slalom. At the 2020 Class A state meet he finished ninth in slalom, 12th in giant slalom.

Aksel Yeo, Yarmouth junior: Last winter Yeo was runner-up in freestyle at the Western Maine Conference Nordic championship meet. He also placed eighth in the Sassi Memorial Classic race.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous