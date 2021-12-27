Free community meal – Wednesday, Jan. 5, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Fenway Bowl cancellation scrubs plan to honor Marshwood’s football program
-
Local & State
Central Maine Medical Center and Bridgton, Rumford hospitals restrict visitations
-
Local & State
Maine nonprofit buys another island for public access in 2022
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Dec. 29-Jan. 5
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Sing 2’ may be an utterly unnecessary sequel, but who can resist singing animals?