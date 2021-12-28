FALMOUTH — Cali Pomerleau hit a go-ahead three-point shot with 49 seconds left and Elsa Daulerio blocked a shot by Anna Turgeon at the buzzer as Mt. Ararat edged Falmouth 48-46 in girls basketball action Tuesday night.

Sloane Ginevan’s eight points helped the Navigators (3-1) open up an early 10-point lead and hold a 12-5 advantage after one quarter, but the Eagles (4-0) crept back within two, 22-20, at halftime.

Mt. Ararat went on top for the first time in the third period, but a layup from Turgeon put Falmouth ahead, 33-29, heading to the fourth.

There, a Turgeon three-point play with 2:32 remaining gave the Navigators a three-point lead, but with the score 46-44 in the final minute, Pomerleau came up huge and the Eagles held on from there.

Daulerio led Mt. Ararat with 13 points and Pomerleau added 12.

Falmouth was paced by Turgeon’s 23 points. Ginevan added 20.

BRUNSWICK 60, FREEPORT 35: Logan Brown and Kelsie Carlton combined for 14 as the Dragons used 21-2 second quarter to earn the win in Freeport.

Brown finished with 15 points for Brunswick (3-0), with Carlton tossing in 13 and Lexi Morin adding 10.

Mason Baker-Schlendering led Freeport (1-3) with 11 points.

