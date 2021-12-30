KENENBUNKPORT – The creator of the winning design for Kennebunkport’s new flag came to town a couple of days before Christmas with his family to look around, shop and stop by the town office.

Nicholas DeBenedictis, whose entry was chosen from 35 entries earlier this year, paused for a photo holding his flag outside the municipal office on Elm Street.

The design encompasses ocean waves, Kennebunkport’s nautical history of shipbuilding and fishing, the latter which continues today.

Local officials decided a flag would be a good way to help mark the 200th anniversary of the town as Kennebunkport.

DeBenedictis’ design met all instructions – to keep it so simple a child could draw the flag from memory; keep it to two or three primary colors; and no lettering or use of the town seal. Entrants were to design a flag that represents the community using symbols of the past, present and future.

DeBenedictis in July said his inspiration came from Kennebunkport’s nautical history, stunning vistas, and beaches. The circle represents the sun.

“I enjoyed making it,” DeBenedictis told selectmen in an online meeting.

The area was first organized as Cape Porpus (spelled Porpoise, now) in 1653, and was incorporated as Kennebunkport in 1821.

DeBenedictis is a high school senior in Arlington, Massachusetts.

