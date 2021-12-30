Maine reported 1,091 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 15 additional deaths as public schools, colleges and hospitals brace for a surge in cases fueled by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

A backlog in positive tests submitted to the state means some cases reported Thursday are from earlier this month, and do not reflect an accurate daily count. The state’s official case count also does not include in people who use at-home tests that aren’t reported or do not get tested at all.

As the omicron variant spreads in Maine and causes more infections, state health officials said Wednesday that schools will be advised to follow new federal guidelines that shorten the amount of time infected individuals and their close contacts should remain in isolation or quarantine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that quarantine and isolation should last five days, followed by five more days of mask wearing around other people. The previous guideline had been to quarantine and isolate a full 10 days.

Federal health officials said the guideline changes reflect that an infected person is less likely to spread the virus after five days, although some have criticized the guidance because infected people can be contagious longer than that.

The change is expected to help hospitals and critical businesses maintain staffing as the more contagious omicron variant drives up infection rates. The state’s decision to apply the guidelines for schools also is intended to help keep schools open and reduce the time students have to stay home if they become infected or are exposed.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday the new rules are a balancing act between safety and offering rules that are more realistic, and more likely to be followed.

“We know quarantine and isolation are hard on people,” Shah said. COVID-19 is also far more contagious in the first five days than in days six through 10, he said.

In addition, colleges and universities in Maine and nationwide are revising plans for the spring semester in response to concerns about the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Bates College in Lewiston announced Wednesday that it will start the new semester remotely and restrict activities, in addition to requiring that students get COVID booster shots. Bates students will also have to get their dining hall meals to go and wear face coverings indoors.

Others, such as Bowdoin College in Brunswick and St. Joseph’s College in Standish, are requiring students to get booster shots.

Hospitalization numbers were not yet updated Thursday morning. On Wednesday, the number of patients in Maine hospitals increased to 331 from 330 Tuesday. They are down from a peak of 387 on Dec. 21, but high enough to continue to strain hospital staff and resources. About two-thirds of all COVID-19 patients – and about 90 percent of intensive care patients – are unvaccinated, according to state health officials.

Federal ambulance crews are arriving this week to help transport patients and free up capacity at eight hospitals around the state. But hospitals also are bracing for the possibility of more patients as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads.

Dr. James Jarvis, COVID-19 incident commander for Northern Light Health, said during a media briefing Wednesday that it’s difficult to predict what the omicron variant, which is now the dominant variant in the U.S., will mean for hospitals in the coming weeks.

Analysis of hospitalized patients in other countries that have seen omicron surges, as well as other research, suggests the variant tends to be less severe than delta and other variants. But because omicron is more transmissible, hospitals may still be hit with a surge of patients, Jarvis said.

“The overall number of hospitalizations may not go down. In fact, it may go up,” Jarvis said.

Shah said “the scientific jury is still out on what omicron means from a severity point of view.”

