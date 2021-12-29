Maine is reporting 1,325 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 18 additional deaths as federal ambulance crews arrived this week to help hospitals with infected patients.

A backlog in positive tests, together with the holiday break last week, means some of the case reported Wednesday are from earlier this month and not all of the new infections are included in the update. The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 733 on Wednesday, compared to 933 a week ago and 404 a month ago, although it also is affected by lapse in case counts over the holiday weekend.

Hospitalizations have not yet been updated on Wednesday, but were at 330 statewide on Tuesday, down from a peak of 387 on Dec. 21, but still at high levels and straining hospital resources. About two-thirds of all COVID-19 patients, including about 90 percent of intensive care patients, are unvaccinated, according to state health officials.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending a total of 16 emergency medical technicians and paramedics in teams of two to eight hospitals across the state, and equipping each team with an ambulance. Crews are arriving this week and expected to stay in Maine until Jan. 26.

John Porter, spokesman for MaineHealth, the parent organization of Maine Medical Center and seven other Maine hospitals, said the ambulance crews will help transport patients from one hospital to another or to rehabilitation centers so hospitals can more quickly make room for patients who need care.

“Patient transports are an important piece of the puzzle in terms of maximizing our capacity,” Porter said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Mills administration announced this week that it supports a new U.S. CDC guideline that shortens quarantine and isolation times from 10 days to five days, as long as symptoms are resolving. What those new guidelines will mean for schools is still being determined, according to Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a South Portland pediatrician and infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that she supports the move. The 10-day quarantine policy was formed before there were vaccines, she said, but now that there are effective vaccines and boosters available, the new policy will help reduce disruptions to work and school. While it’s true those who have fallen ill with COVID-19 can be contagious for 10 days, an infected person is most likely contagious one to two days before the onset of symptoms and three to five days after symptoms begin, Blaisdell said.

“The CDC policy represents a new shift in learning to live with the virus,” Blaisdell said.

A group of Portland restaurants is petitioning the City Council to consider a vaccine mandate for city restaurant customers, similar to mandates imposed by Boston, New York and Philadelphia.

This story will be updated.

