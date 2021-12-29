AUGUSTA — A legislative commission created to address Maine’s affordable housing crisis proposes the elimination of municipal growth limits on housing, along with relaxed zoning and denser housing projects.
The commission, which was created over the summer, issued nine recommendations Tuesday as the state deals with a housing crunch that has priced many families out of the market.
It proposes a state law to allow “accessory dwelling units” in areas where single-family homes are allowed, to allow more housing units on residential lots, and to prohibit municipal growth caps on new homes.
Bonuses would be offered to encourage denser residential units for low- to middle-income housing projects. The panel also proposes a state-level appeals board to review the rejection of local affordable housing projects.
“We know Mainers are facing an affordable housing crisis. In too many municipalities, a web of various zoning and land use ordinances and state laws, some decades old, are preventing sensible affordable housing projects,” House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, who served on the panel, said in a statement.
A red-hot real estate market is contributing to the affordable housing shortage in both cities and rural areas in Maine.
The Maine Affordable Housing Coalition contends one in five renters spends more than half of income on housing and that there are three families on a waiting list for every family in a federally subsidized unit.
The commission’s recommendations will be considered by the Legislature. The panel was staffed with Fecteau and three other lawmakers, a representative from the governor’s office and the director of MaineHousing.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Maine commission issues recommendations to boost affordable housing
-
American Journal
Diner regulars make heartwarming holiday gesture to Westbrook ‘icon’
-
New England
Boston man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, wanted in a bank robbery
-
American Journal
COVID switches New Year Gorham shows to virtual
-
American Journal
Four candidates seek one seat on Westbrook council under new rules
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.