KENNEBUNKPORT – On Dec. 27, 2021 Joyce Pickard Camp passed away peacefully with family by her side at Southern Maine Medical Center following complications with a chronic illness. Joyce was born in Augusta, Maine on Sept. 10, 1941, the daughter of John ‘Jack’ and Mildred Pickard. Joyce grew up in Augusta where she lived with her parents and her brother, Edward ‘Ted’ and her lifelong friend, Roberta Albert. She attended Farmington Teachers College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. Joyce taught for many years in New Hampshire where she met her beloved husband, Elisha ‘Ted’ Camp. Joyce was a stay at home mom after her first of three children was born. Once all three of her kids were in school, she returned to her love of teaching as a longterm substitute at Stratham Memorial School. She spent every summer on Treasure Island in Shapleigh, Maine with her family and made many dear friends and memories over the years. Joyce also enjoyed taking her family on vacation and spent a lot of time downhill skiing and snowmobiling all over New England and Canada. Joyce lived in Stratham, New Hampshire with her family for 20 years before moving to Kennebunkport into their dream home on the ocean. Joyce spent 27 years in Kennebunkport enjoying time with family and friends. She and Ted wintered on Sanibel Island with their beloved dogs Waldo and Nadia for many years where they welcomed many visits from their children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Joyce was very social and active in the community, volunteering at many places both in Kennebunkport and Sanibel including hospital daycare centers, the Kennebunkport Historical Society, the Brick Store Museum, Consolidated Elementary School, and the Graves Library. Affectionately known as Nana, her great love was spending time with and enjoying her family. She never passed up a chance to volunteer in her grandchildren’s classrooms and never missed a school play, recital, or sporting event. She relished the opportunity to celebrate Birthdays, Anniversaries, and Accomplishments and was always there if you needed her.﻿Joyce was predeceased by her beloved husband, Elisha ‘Ted,’ of 52 years and her brother, Edward ‘Ted’ Pickard.﻿Survivors include her children and stepchildren, Ira and Kirsten Camp of Kennebunkport, Sara Washburn of Kennebunk, and Molly and Derek Joyce of Kennebunk, Cindy Slater of New Vineyard, and Elisha Edward Jr and Peggy Camp of Newfield, New Hampshire, 12 grandchildren Joe, Stephanie, Teddy, Rachel, Stuart, Gillian, William, Chase, Riley, Jake, Jack, and Ronan, her niece Lynette Sargent and her precious dog, Maggie.﻿Joyce will always be remembered as a loving and dedicated mother, wife, and friend.﻿Calling hours will be from 2:00-4:00 pm on Sunday January 2, 2022 at Bibber Memorial Chapel at 67 Summer Street in Kennebunk followed by a service on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Saint David’s Episcopal Church at 138 York Street in Kennebunk. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Joyce’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Society atPO Box 43,West Kennebunk, ME. 04094.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous