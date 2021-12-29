BATH – Douglas C. Libby, 76, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021 at Winship Green Nursing Home. Doug was born on August 29, 1945, the son of the late Charles and Charlotte Libby.

Doug spent his 37-year career as a teacher, coach, and athletic director, starting in 1968 at Medomak Valley High School. He enjoyed coaching and being involved with high school sports and was a long-time active member of the MEA, the Maine Wrestling Alliance and the MIAAA. One of the many highlights of his career was coaching his two sons in a sport that was dear to his heart, wrestling. Doug also enjoyed hiking, golfing, traveling, and spending time with his family.

Doug is survived by his wife, Patricia Libby; daughter, Tenley, sons Douglas and Michael; along with his grandchildren Josie, Dash, and Calvin Libby. He is also survived by daughters-in-law Jessica Libby and Kate Loughrey.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net.

Memorial donations may be made in Doug’s memory to

MVHS Sports Boosters Club, MVHS,

320 Manktown Rd.,

Waldoboro, ME 04572 or

Maine Chapter of the Alzheimers Association.

ALZ.org

or 800-272-3900.

