BRUNSWICK – L. Jane Lewis Gleason, 93, of Brunswick, Maine died unexpectedly after a brief illness on Nov. 28, 2021. Born in Andover, Mass., she was a graduate of Abbot Academy in 1947 and Westbrook Junior College in 1949. In 1950 she married Jerome B. Gleason and for 32 years they raised their four children in the Gleason family home in Concord, Mass., where she was active in community life. Jane served as Director of Volunteers for the Massachusetts Red Cross (Middlesex Chapter) and was a volunteer at Emerson Hospital in Concord. After retiring with her husband to York Harbor, Maine, she also volunteered at York Hospital.﻿A life defined by service to others, her country and her college, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in both Massachusetts and Florida. She served as District Director II of the Massachusetts DAR from 1974-1977. In 2012 she received a special award for 40 years of service to the Wayside Chapter of the DAR. After many years of service to her beloved alma mater, Westbrook Jr. College she received the Westbrook College Alumni Association “Heloise E. Withee ’49 Alumni Service Award” in 2009.﻿An accomplished business woman and artist, she owned her own business, Kezar Lake Handcrafts, in Center Lovell, for over 30 years. Her shop became a community landmark where summer visitors could purchase Maine made crafts. Other businesses of hers included selling chickadee pins, terrariums and “Sassy Scarves” of her own creation. In her elder years her crafts booth became a fixture at local craft fairs.﻿She was a member of the Freeport Women’s Club and three Congregational churches, in Marco Island, Fla., Yarmouth and Lovell. She was also an active member of three organizations that preserved the land and waters of Lovell, Maine and proudly served as MilFoil weed captain of Kezar Lake, where she had summered since she was a girl. She and her husband, Jerry, also loved to travel and made many friends around the country during their world travels together. ﻿She leaves her four children, Rev. Elizabeth J. Gleason of Bar Mills; a son, Peter B. Gleason (Chris) of Exeter, N.H.; and two other daughters, Susan A. Levandoski (Dennis) and Amy C. Henkes (Kevin) of Towson, Md., as well as six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Her husband, Jerome B. Gleason and brother, Edwin F. Lewis Jr. pre-deceased her.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Lovell United Church of Christ, Lovell, Maine.﻿To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com .Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Greater Lovell Land Trust,P. O. Box 225,Lovell ME 04051 or to the First Parish Congregational Church,116 Main Street,Yarmouth ME 04096.﻿

