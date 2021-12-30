OAKDALE, Conn. – Shelley Lynn Shailor (Lewis), 53, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Dec. 23, 2021.

Born in Portland Maine, she was the daughter of the late Richard W. and Ginny Lee Lewis (Richardson). She was predeceased by sister, Debbie and brother, Trent.

Shelley graduated from Windham High School in 1986. While growing up in her home state of Maine, her favorite place was Sebago Lake. She was a true Maine girl.

She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Gregg Shailor, her adored son Jamison and his girlfriend Tori and her granddaughter Josie; three brothers, Chris, Kevin, and Travis, whom she would do anything for, as well as, nieces, nephews and cousins, and many lifelong friends, including Cathy Hjort and Dianne Snow. A lover of animals, she treasured her three dogs and five cats.

Possessing a warm and quiet demeanor, Shelley was loved by everyone she met. She inherited her father’s imagination and could spin a tale that would leave everyone in the room laughing. An amazing memory, she could recount vivid details of high school days like they were yesterday.

Shelley will be sadly missed by all that knew her.

“What a long, strange trip it’s been, so please don’t cry, just smile and wave goodbye”.

Services to be held at a later date.

