Police say a Brunswick man was arrested and charged with terrorizing Wednesday following a road rage incident on Pleasant Street where he allegedly pointed a gun at the driver of another vehicle.

Police were alerted to the incident, which occurred at around 11:20 p.m., after receiving a tip.

“The caller explained that they had an altercation with another vehicle while traveling east on Pleasant Street,” police stated in a news release. “The suspect vehicle began following the caller and at one point passed the caller, slowed down to a near stop and reportedly pointed a firearm directly at them.”

Police say officers located and stopped the vehicle shortly after on Maine Street near the College Street intersection. A semi-automatic handgun was located inside the vehicle. Police say they detained Richard Hamlin, 26, who was taken into custody.

A female passenger was temporarily detained on the side of the road for officer safety while the investigation was being conducted, according to Brunswick Chief of Police Scott Stewart. She was released without being charged.

According to the news release, Hamlin posted a $60 bail at the Brunswick Police Department and is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on March 8, 2022. Police say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Terrorizing is a Class D misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

