Authorities arrested a Washington County woman Thursday and charged her with murdering her ex-boyfriend.
Danielle Wheeler, 40, was arrested in her hometown of Perry without incident, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, in a news release Thursday evening.
Wheeler allegedly shot and killed Jason “Cowboy” Aubuchon, 50, of Eastport on Sunday evening in the home at 47 Tranquility Lane in Perry. Emergency responders found Aubuchon around 9 p.m. and took him to a Calais hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy conducted Monday by the state Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Wheeler was the victim of a homicide, and Perry was arrested after an investigation by Maine State Police.
Wheeler is being held in the Washington County Jail pending her initial court appearance.
