A 27-year-old man accused of driving a Maine girl to New York for sex could face a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Tyler Streeter of New York appeared in U.S. District Court in Portland via video Thursday, according to News Center Maine (WCSH). He faces one count of interstate transportation of a minor, a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The girl allegedly involved was younger than 17 when she was reported missing in April, and then was found a couple of days later in New York with Streeter.