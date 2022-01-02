I am a 28-year-old Augusta resident. I just volunteered to help MaineGeneral Medical Center with temperature taking and miscellaneous tasks until this next wave is over. I am waiting to hear back.

I am vaccinated, I have had delta and I have had my booster. I live alone, work in the woods and have a private entrance. With added precautions and a little sacrifice, my chances of contracting a severe case of COVID and passing it on are pretty slim.

I have been reading for weeks that our health care system is in crisis, that they are burned out. With omicron upon us, they need help. I am in a unique position to do so, but I know I cannot be the only one. Our health care workers need a win, they need reinforcements and, most of all, they need hope. Instead of reading about how once again they are left to fend for themselves, let’s have a call to arms.

There are people out there who care about them and know how hard this has been for them. And most importantly, we are willing to help. If this system fails, we are all worse off for it, and we have the power to help prevent more damage from being done.

I am ready to help if I can. I know not everyone can. But I think there are some of us out there ready to hold the dam for a little bit to give the people who need it a little reprieve.

Lance Alley

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: