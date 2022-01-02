I am a 28-year-old Augusta resident. I just volunteered to help MaineGeneral Medical Center with temperature taking and miscellaneous tasks until this next wave is over. I am waiting to hear back.
I am vaccinated, I have had delta and I have had my booster. I live alone, work in the woods and have a private entrance. With added precautions and a little sacrifice, my chances of contracting a severe case of COVID and passing it on are pretty slim.
I have been reading for weeks that our health care system is in crisis, that they are burned out. With omicron upon us, they need help. I am in a unique position to do so, but I know I cannot be the only one. Our health care workers need a win, they need reinforcements and, most of all, they need hope. Instead of reading about how once again they are left to fend for themselves, let’s have a call to arms.
There are people out there who care about them and know how hard this has been for them. And most importantly, we are willing to help. If this system fails, we are all worse off for it, and we have the power to help prevent more damage from being done.
I am ready to help if I can. I know not everyone can. But I think there are some of us out there ready to hold the dam for a little bit to give the people who need it a little reprieve.
Lance Alley
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jean Burne Hoffses
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Kendall R. Conant Sr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Elaine Robinson Collins
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Florence Gunn Hammond
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Doris Bilodeau Ballas
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.