Knicks Raptors Basketball

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet goes up for a basket as Taj Gibson, left, and Evan Fournier of the Knicks look on Sunday in Toronto. The Raptors won, 120-105. Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO — Fred VanVleet scored 19 of his season-high 35 points in the third quarter, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended their home winning streak against the Knicks to 11 games by beating a depleted New York team 120-105 on Sunday.

OG Anunoby scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Chris Boucher 12 as the Raptors won back-to-back games for the first time since home wins over New York and Sacramento on Dec. 10 and 13.

Evan Fournier scored 20 points and RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin each had 19 for the Knicks.

Barnes returned after missing Friday’s win over the Clippers because of a sore right knee. He sat out the previous two games while in the health and safety protocols.

Fournier returned for New York after missing Friday’s loss because of a sore right ankle, but the Knicks were without starters Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, who joined Nerlens Noel, Jericho Sims and Wayne Selden in health and safety protocols.

Another starter, guard Kemba Walker, sat for the second straight game because of a sore left knee.

