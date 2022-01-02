BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 50 points, rallying the Boston Celtics from 14 points down late in the fourth quarter to a 116-111 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Brown scored 21 in the fourth quarter, then opened OT with his fifth 3-pointer of the game. Brown, whose previous career high was 46 against the Knicks on Oct. 20, also finished with 11 rebounds as the Celtics won their second in a row after three straight loss.

Marcus Smart added 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Celtics, who needed an 11-2 run down the stretch to force overtime. Dennis Schroder had 21 points and seven assists.

Terrence Ross scored 33 for the Magic, who outscored Boston 35-20 in the third quarter. They closed the quarter on a 20-4 run to take a 77-65 lead into the fourth and were ahead 96-82 with a little more than 4 minutes remaining in regulation.

After missing the free throw on a three-point play attempt with 1:40 left, Brown drove for a layup to tie it at 98-all with 38 seconds to go. He added another layup that briefly put Boston up 100-98 with 30 seconds remaining, but Tim Frazier tied it up again and the game was decided in overtime.

Both teams were without their top scorers. Cole Anthony was out for the Magic because of a sprained right ankle, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum missed his fourth straight game after being placed on the COVID-19 health and safety protocols list last week.

Gary Harris scored 23 points and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for Orlando. Frazier scored 11 of his 14 points in the third quarter.

The Celtics led 45-42 at halftime despite committing 14 turnovers and nearly letting a 14-point lead vanish before the break.

Magic: Orlando had just four turnovers in the first half. … Mo Bamba was back after missing seven games because of health and safety protocols. … Guard Hassani Gravett returned after missing one game because of safety protocols. … Center Robin Lopez remained on the protocol list.

Celtics: Center Robert Williams, who had his first career triple-double Friday with 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds in a win over Phoenix, was out because of a sprained right big toe. … Although Tatum’s status was bumped up to “reconditioning to return to competition,” he remained out of the lineup. … Schroder returned after missing four games on the protocols list. … Guard Romeo Langford was out because of a non-COVID illness and guard Brodric Thomas was out because of lower back pain. … Center Enes Freedom is still on the protocol list.

