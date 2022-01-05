BOSTON — Gregg Popovich became the first to coach 2,000 NBA games with the same team, and Dejounte Murray scored 22 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Boston Celtics 99-97 on Wednesday night.
Devin Vassell and Derrick White each had 17 points for the Spurs, who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points after scoring a career-high 50 in a victory over Orlando in the Celtics’ last game but had a driving layup roll off the rim just before the buzzer sounded.
Murray, the team’s scoring leader, returned from COVID-19 protocols after being sidelined the last five games and played 33 minutes.
Boston’s Jayson Tatum also returned after missing four games while he was in the league’s health and safety protocols and scored 19 points on 6-of-20 shooting. Marcus Smart chipped in with 14 points and six assists.
The Spurs led 95-89 with just over three minutes left before Boston sliced it to two points.
The Celtics then had a 24-second violation and Brown was called for an offensive foul on the next possession with 1:53 to go.
The Spurs held a 99-97 edge when Smart missed a one-handed floater in the lane with about 20 seconds to play.
Brown stole an inbound pass and drove while being contested, but his shot rolled off the rim.
Popovich downplayed the achievement before the game when asked if the milestone meant anything to him.
“No, it means I’m old, been at the same place for a long time, worked with a lot of great players, blah, blah, blah,” the 72-year-old said.
Neither team held more than a two-possession lead the entire game.
The Spurs were just 1-4 while Murray was sidelined. He clamped down on Tatum while they were matched up Wednesday.
NOTES: Center Robert Williams III returned after missing the last game with a sprained right toe. … Guard Payton Pritchard entered health and safety protocols. … The Celtics had a video montage of Sam Jones’ highlights on the jumbotron during the first timeout. Jones, a 10-time champion with Boston, passed away on Dec. 30. He was 88.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Murray, Spurs hold off Celtics, 99-97
-
Local & State
Portland mask ordinance appears to stir little resistance
-
Varsity Maine
Wednesday’s high school roundup: Second-period outburst carries Lewiston past Mt. Ararat
-
Feature Obituary
Jim Brunelle, 86, renowned Maine journalist who was ‘consummate voice of reason’ for Press Herald
-
Nation & World
Ghislaine Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.