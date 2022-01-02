PORTLAND – Jean Burne Hoffses, (nee MacGregor), 93, formally of Portland, died peacefully at Maine Medical Center on Dec. 21, 2021.

Jean was born April 3, 1928, to Alfred “Mac” MacGregor and Elsie (nee Burne) MacGregor in Lawrence, Mass. She lived most of her life in Portland, where she met and married her husband of 68 years, Donald Wallace Hoffses. After his death, she lived in Mooresville, N.C., before returning to Maine in late 2021.

Jean graduated from Deering High School and attended Westbrook College. She worked at the Union Mutual Insurance Company and later as a teacher’s aide, library aide, and secretary in the Portland Public Schools, twice winning the superintendent’s award at Jack Elementary. Jean was loved and well respected by her co-workers, many of whom she continued to meet with monthly long after she retired.

Jean and her family enjoyed many summers at their camp on Little Sebago and day trips to Old Orchard Beach. She and her husband had a busy social life with many friends who they often surprised with a prank/joke or one of their many classic humorous stories of days gone by. She was the epitome of a loving grandmother, singing nursery rhymes, playing games, and always having favorite snacks on hand.

Jean remained active in retirement with gardening, volunteering at the Portland Players and AARP, where she held the position of Treasurer. In Mooresville, she was a member of the Senior Center where she participated in exercise class and writing group.

Jean truly was loved by those who met her and was a friend to all. She made an impression with her intelligence, wit, and willingness to listen. Always full of praise for others, she could laugh at her own perfectionism which manifested in notes she took of many conversations, facts and figures, her incredible memory, and a diary she kept every day for decades.

Jean was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Robert; her husband, Donald; and son-in-law, Steven Meehan; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her three children and their families; daughter Diane Parker of Columbus, Ohio, daughter Christine Meehan of Standish, and son Daniel and his wife, Helen of Mooresville, N.C.; grandchildren, Travis, Scott and Meghan, Katie McCarthy and her husband Corey, Greg Meehan and his wife Shawna, Lucas and Natalie Hoffses, and great grandchildren Cameron and Avery McCarthy and Aria Meehan.

The family will hold a celebration of life in summer 2022 in the Portland area.

To share a memory of Jean or to leave online condolences for the family, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Donations can be made in Jean’s memory to your local ASPCA or to the Alzheimer’s Association at

http://www.act.alz.org

