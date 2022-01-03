STANDISH — Michael Simonds and Manav Randhawa each had 22 points as Bowdoin topped St. Joseph’s 81-70 Monday night in men’s basketball.

Bowdoin (9-4) put together a 9-0 run late in the first half and pulled into halftime with a 41-32 lead.

The Polar Bears, who maintained at least an eight-point lead throughout the second half, got their largest lead, 65-46, following a layup by Cole Hanin (13 points) with 8:19 remaining.

Simonds also had seven rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

Griffin Foley scored a career-high 30 points for the Monks (2-9). Drew Shea and David Keohan each had 10 points with Shea grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds.

LOUISVILLE: Louisville plans to retire the No. 2 jersey number of former All-America guard and fifth-highest scorer Russ Smith, who led the Cardinals to the 2013 NCAA men’s basketball championship that was later vacated.

Smith’s jersey will be retired at halftime of Louisville’s game against Notre Dame on Jan. 22. His number will be the program’s fifth retired, joining those of Charlie Tyra (8), Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Wes Unseld (31), Darrell Griffith (35) and Pervis Ellison (42).

Sophomore forward Sam Bearden currently wears No. 2, which won’t be worn after this season.

The 6-foot Brooklyn, New York, native nicknamed “Russdiculous” is Louisville’s only player with at least 1,800 career points, 350 assists and 250 steals. Smith is the Cardinals’ career leader with 257 steals and ranks second all time with 488 made free throws, is fifth with 1,908 points and tied for ninth with 180 3-pointers. He averaged at least 18 points per game both of his final two seasons and 14.3 in his career (2010-14).

AP POLL: Baylor kept its firm hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, with few changes at the top and no new teams entering the rankings.

The reigning national champion Bears earned all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks to easily outdistance No. 2 Duke. That comes after Baylor (13-0) won its Big 12 opener on the road against then-No. 8 Iowa State, marking its 19th straight win going back to last year’s title run in the Indianapolis bubble.

The Blue Devils (11-1) remained in second place for the fourth straight week behind the Bears. They haven’t played since Dec. 22 after having to postpone two Atlantic Coast Conference games due to COVID-19 protocols.

Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA rounded out the top five, followed by Kansas and USC in an unchanged top seven. It represented a poll with few major moves and a reshuffling of the same 25 teams from last week.

Nine teams moved up in the poll, led by No. 8 Arizona moving up one spot and No. 9 Auburn moving up two to crack the top 10 for the first time this season.

Providence tied Kentucky for No. 16 after making the week’s biggest jump of five spots, while No. 15 Alabama jumped four sports.

No. 24 Seton Hall took the biggest tumble, falling nine spots after Big East losses to Providence and No. 19 Villanova. No. 21 LSU fell five spots, while No. 18 Tennessee slid four and No. 11 Iowa State fell three.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

AP POLL: South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll despite experiencing its first loss of the season last week.

The Gamecocks (13-1, 1-1 SEC) fell to Missouri 70-69 in overtime Thursday on a last-second shot. South Carolina, which rebounded with a victory on Sunday, still received 22 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to stay the top choice in the poll.

Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice. Stanford remained in second place.

Louisville, which received five first-place votes this week, was third and Arizona was fourth. The Wildcats, who haven’t played since Dec. 17 because of COVID-19 issues, got the other three first-place votes. North Carolina State followed Arizona.

Indiana moved up two spots to sixth after an overtime win over then-No. 6 Maryland. Tennessee, Michigan and Texas moved ahead of the Terrapins, who fell to 10th.

FOOTBALL

OKLAHOMA: Quarterback Caleb Williams said he is entering his name in the transfer portal so he can speak with other schools, but he has not ruled out staying with the Sooners.

The freshman and former five-star recruit from Washington, D.C., who played for then-head coach Lincoln Riley posted his intentions on social media.

Riley left Oklahoma to become coach at Southern California the day after the Sooners ended their regular season with a loss to Oklahoma State. Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was hired to replace Riley.

“I think we all come to college to find our path and prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a plan, but will all the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward,” Williams tweeted.

Williams passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns, taking over the starting job from preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler midway through the season.

Williams led the Sooners to a victory last week against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

To be recruited and contacted by other schools within NCAA rules, Williams had to enter his name into the transfer portal, but that doesn’t mean he definitely is transferring.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous