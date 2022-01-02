BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ali Patberg scored 18 points, Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes each had a double-double and No. 8 Indiana beat sixth-ranked Maryland 70-63 in overtime on Sunday for its first victory in the 12-game series.

Indiana led by nine points with three minutes left in regulation before Maryland went on an 8-0 run. Maryland’s Ashley Owusu made a reverse layup with 58 seconds left and Nicole Cardano-Hillary, a 56% free-throw shooter, went 1 of 2 from the stripe to give Indiana a 61-59 lead. Owusu used a high screen and drove the lane to tie it with 19.4 seconds left. Indiana played for the final shot but Grace Berger’s free-throw line jumper was off the mark at the buzzer.

Indiana missed two free throws with 41.6 seconds left in overtime, leading 67-63, but Maryland couldn’t take advantage, missing two 3-pointers on its next possession and Patberg made 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead.

Maryland missed all seven of its field-goal attempts in overtime, becoming the 13th opponent Indiana (11-2) has held under 70 points this season.

Gulbe had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Holmes added 15 points and 14 boards. Cardano-Hillary and Berger each scored nine points as the Hoosiers only had two points from their two bench players. All five starters for Indiana played at least 40 minutes, with Patberg and Berger playing the entire game.

(2) STANFORD 82, WASHINGTON STATE 44: Haley Jones scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Cardinal (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) routed the Cougars (9-4, 1-1) in Pullman, Washington, extending its all-time record to 70-0 against the Cougars.

Kiki Iriafen scored 13 points and Hannah Jump and Fran Belibi added 10 points each for short-handed Stanford (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12), which did not drop in the rankings after losing at No. 1 South Carolina 65-61 in its previous game on Dec. 21.

With the Gamecocks loss to Missouri earlier this week the Cardinal could move to No. 1 on Monday when the new poll comes out.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 points and sister Krystal Leger-Walker added 12 for Washington State (9-4, 1-1), which was coming off a win over California. Charlisse Leger-Walker has scored in double figures for eight straight games, but she made just 7-of-21 shots against the Cardinal.

(3) LOUISVILLE 50, (16) GEORGIA TECH 48: Emily Engstler scored 14 points and hit a layup with three seconds remaining, lifting the Cardinals (12-1, 2-0 ACC) to their 12th straight victory, the Yellow Jackets (10-3, 2-0) in Atlanta.

In a matchup of the nation’s top scoring defense in Georgia Tech and the nation’s third-best in Louisville, the Yellow Jackets were trying to knock off a top-three team for the second time after beating UConn at home on Dec. 9, but Lotta-Maj Lahtinen’s heave from half-court fell short at the buzzer.

Louisville called timeout with 14.6 seconds remaining and the score tied at 48-all. Engstler gave the Cardinals just their third lead of the game. Georgia Tech led for 33 minutes, 33 seconds.

(7) TENNESSEE 70, ARKANSAS 63: Tamari Key scored 17 points to lead five Tennessee players in double figures as the Lady Volunteers (13-1, 2-0 SEC) rallied to beat the Razorbacks (10-4, 0-1) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Key scored eight of Tennessee’s 10 points during a 10-3 run that turned a two-point deficit into a five-point lead with 4:12 left. She finished the game with seven rebounds and five blocks, including three in the fourth quarter.

KANSAS STATE 68, (10) BAYLOR 59: Ayoka Lee continued to show why she is one of the best post players in the country scoring 32 points with 10 rebounds and the Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) upset the Lady Bears (10-3, 0-1) in Manhattan, Kansas.

It’s the first time the Wildcats have beat the Lady Bears in 36 tries dating back to 2004. Kansas State beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2012.

(12) TEXAS 62, OKLAHOMA STATE 51: Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren scored 14 points apiece and the Longhorns (10-1) defeated the Cowboys (5-5) in a Big 12 Conference opener in Stillwater, Oklahoma, after both schools endured long layoffs because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Allen-Taylor made just 6 of 15 shots from the floor for Texas, but she buried 4 of 7 in the second quarter as the Longhorns outscored Oklahoma State by five to take a 34-30 lead at halftime. Warren, who had nine rebounds, did her damage on 6-of-10 shooting. Aliyah Matharu had 12 points before fouling out and Rori Harmon, fresh off her second Big 12 Freshman of the Week award, scored 11.

(13) GEORGIA 73, FLORIDA 69: Que Morrison scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs (12-2, 1-1 SEC) rally to a win over the Gators (10-4, 0-1) in Gainesville, Florida.

Morrison had only two points in the first half and finished just 4-of-13 shooting but was perfect from the line in 10 attempts, including eight in the final period.

(14) IOWA STATE 88, WEST VIRGINIA 72: Ashley Joens poured in 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Cyclones (12-1) rolled to a victory over the Mountaineers (7-4) in Ames, Iowa in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Joens buried 9 of 16 shots from the floor and 9 of 9 at the free-throw line for the Cyclones, who have won five straight games. It was Joens seventh double-double of the season and the 38th of her career.

(19) LSU 75, (23) TEXAS A&M 66: Alexis Morris scored a career-high 30 points and the Tigers (14-1) defeated the Aggies (10-3) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Morris was 9-of-16 shooting with four 3-pointers. Khayla Pointer also had four 3-pointers and scored 17 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. Jailin Cherry added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists with Autumn Newby grabbing 10 rebounds.

(21) IOWA 93, EVANSVILLE 56: Sophomore Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 44 points with eight assists, freshman Addison O’Grady recorded her first double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Hawkeyes (7-3) beat the Purple Aces (6-6) in Iowa City, Iowa.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(10) MICHIGAN STATE 73, NORTHWESTERN 67: Gabe Brown scored 20 points, Marcus Bingham Jr. added 13 and the Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit to beat the Wildcats (8-3, 1-1) in Evanston, Illinois.

Max Christie had 11 points and Joey Hauser added 10 as the Spartans won their seventh straight.

Pete Nance had 13 points before fouling out and Boo Buie and Chase Audige had 12 points apiece for Northwestern.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous