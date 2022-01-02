BANGOR — Kenna Squier made a jumper with 47 seconds left to force overtime and Aria Myer scored six points in the extra session as the New Jersey Institute of Technology beat Maine 67-59 in a women’s basketball game Sunday at Cross Insurance Center.

Squier finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Ellyn Stoll added 16 points for NJIT (7-6, 2-0 in America East).

Anne Simon scored 19 points, while Maeve Carroll had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Black Bears (4-8, 1-1 ). Alba Orois added 15 points.

BOWDOIN 73, RPI 53: Sydney Jones led four Bowdoin players in double figures with 16 points as the Polar Bears (10-2) beat the Engineers (2-6) in the Coastal Classic at Brunswick.

Tatum Angotti added 16 points and Annie Boasberg and Sela Kay each scored 10,

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NJIT 69, MAINE 66: The Highlanders (6-5, 1-0 America East) made three foul shots in the final 16 seconds to hold off the Black Bears (3-9, 0-1) in Newark, New Jersey.

Sam Ihekwoaba and Vukasin Masic each made 3-pointers for Maine in the final 20 seconds, but Masic missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Miles Coleman scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for NJIT. Matt Faw added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Ihekwoaba had 18 points and six rebounds. Ja’Shonte Wright-Mcleish finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Byron Ireland scored 11 points.

COLBY 84, MAINE MARITIME 69: Noah Tyson scored 22 points as the Mules (7-4) beat the Mariners (2-8) in Waterville.

Kyle Butler added 16 points and David Stewart had 10.

Cameron Gerlach scored 16 points, while Curt Heinz had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Maine Maritime, which scored 52 points in the second half after trailing 42-17 at halftime.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

VERMONT 3, MAINE 0: Natalie Mlynkova and Ellice Murphy scored in the second period as the Catamounts (10-8-2, 7-5-1 Hockey East) beat the Black Bears (6-13-1, 4-8-1) in Burlington, Vermont.

Hailey Burns also scored for the Catamounts. Theresa Schafzhal had two assists and Sydney Correa made 14 saves for Vermont.

Loryn Porter stopped 34 shots for Maine.

COLBY 9, PLYMOUTH STATE 0: Tate Senden recorded a hat trick – her first three goals of the season – and also added an assist as the Mules (7-1) routed the Panthers (4-7-1) in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Jillian Mazzocca started a five-goal first-period outburst with the first of her two goals. Lexi Cafiero had a goal and two assists, and Georgia Pettygrove assisted on three goals.

Colby was 4 for 6 on the power play and also scored a short-handed goal.

