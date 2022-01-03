NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets Coach Steve Nash said the organization is “hopeful” that Kyrie Irving could make his season debut Wednesday at Indianapolis, “but no determinations have been made yet.”

Irving has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which makes him ineligible to play home games under a New York City vaccine mandate. The Nets initially rejected the prospect of having Irving play only road games before reconsidering when a COVID-19 outbreak depleted the team’s roster.

Asked what would be the determining factors in Irving’s return, Nash said, “how he feels and whether we determine it is safe for him to come back.”

Nets General Manager Sean Marks said on Dec. 18 that the team was open to bringing Irving back as a part-time player. At the time, Brooklyn had 10 players in the COVID-19 protocol.

The Nets have been worried about how much they’ve used the other two stars on their roster, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Entering Monday night’s game against Memphis, Durant was averaging 37.1 minutes per game and Harden was averaging 36.7 minutes.

Brooklyn entered Monday’s game with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

In addition to home games at Barclays Center, Irving cannot play at the New York Knicks’ arena, Madison Square Garden, or at Golden State or Toronto because of vaccine mandates in those teams’ home cities.

TRADE: Once Ricky Rubio was lost for the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers knew it would take someone special to take his spot.

They needed a playmaking guard with experience, intelligence and competitive toughness.

Rajon Rondo checked every box.

Cleveland completed its acquisition of the 35-year-old Rondo, finalizing its trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in what eventually became a three-team deal involving the New York Knicks.

In the swap, the Knicks receive guard Denzel Valentine from the Cavaliers along with the draft rights to international prospects Wang Zhelin and Brad Newley and cash from the Lakers. Los Angeles receives the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie from New York.

A four-time All-Star and twice an NBA champion, Rondo, who was barely playing with the Lakers, is joining an improved Cleveland team that has risen from doormat to playoff contender.

The Cavs are 21-15 and fifth in the Eastern Conference after going 22-50 last season.

Rondo was recently sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test but has cleared NBA health and safety protocols. It’s not yet known when he’ll join the Cavaliers, who are still working through some logistics with him.

Cleveland hosts Memphis on Tuesday before beginning a six-game, nine-day trip in Portland on Thursday.

Losing the invaluable Rubio to a torn anterior cruciate ligament is a blow for the Cavs. The 31-year-old’s impact in less than a half-season with Cleveland was profound whether as a mentor to young starting point guard Darius Garland or his solid leadership on and off the floor.

Rondo has many of those same attributes – and a similar game – to Rubio’s.

ROCKETS: The Houston Rockets suspended guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood for Monday’s game against Philadelphia for conduct detrimental to the team.

Wood is Houston’s leading scorer at 16.8 points. He and Porter both had meltdowns in a loss Saturday to Houston and neither player played in the second half.

Rockets Coach Stephen Silas said Porter had a “spirited debate” and “lost his temper” at halftime, “to the point where I thought what would be best for the team and best for our culture as a group, and just making sure that everybody is on the same page, I thought it would be best for him to be suspended for today’s game.”

The Athletic and other media outlets reported, based on sources, that Porter and Wood were called out at halftime by assistant coach John Lucas.

Wood did not start the game and only played 8 minutes before he was benched.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »