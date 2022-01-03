Police say they need the public’s help in their search for a Naples man who has been missing since Christmas.

Mark Conley, 67, of Naples, was last seen in the Lewiston area on Dec. 24. He did not show up as expected for a family holiday gathering the next day.

At a press conference Monday, investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office and the Maine State Police major crimes unit for Southern Maine asked anyone who may have seen Conley or who has information about his whereabouts or disappearance to come forward.

Police called the press conference to draw extra attention to Conley’s disappearance because their first request for public assistance, on New Year’s Day, did not gain traction, said Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for Maine state police.

Conley drives a silver 2016 Jeep Patriot SUV with license plate 5823XK. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 200 pounds, has blue eyes, balding grey-white hair and a white goatee. Anyone with information about Conley should call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 893-2810 or Maine State Police dispatch at 624-7076.

