KENNEBUNK

Astronomical society to hold monthly meeting Friday

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold

its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The New School, 38 York St. The business meeting, open to the public, starts at 6:45 p.m

The agenda will include a presentation by astrophotographer Kerry-Ann Lecky Hepburn. Hepburn’s work has won awards, and has been featured in science textbooks, astronomy-related calendars, magazines, and online publications such as Sky & Telescope.

The January ,eeting will also include Bernie Reim’s “What’s Up for the

Month” and the ever popular “Astro Shorts” where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

If skies are clear members, may go to the Talmage Observatory at Starfield for an observing session.

For more information about ASNNE, including directions and events, please visit us at www.ASNNE.org.

WELLS

Public library offers programming this week

Wells Public Library will offer the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• Toddler Storytime will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and again at 1 p.m. Friday. Children age 2-5 and caregivers will meet for stories, songs and movement, followed by a craft.

• Teen Reacquaint with Paint: Marbled Pencils will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Kids in grades 5 and up can try a new technique with paint; this month we will update boring school supplies. Prepare to get messy, all supplies are provided.

•Lego Club will meet at 3 p.m. Friday to build master creations with Legos provided by the library. All ages welcome; meet at the library.

• For adults, the Nonfiction Book Group will gather at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Our pick for this month is “Lights Out” by Ted Koppel.

• Conversational French Language Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom this week for an informal approach to practicing or re-learning French. Email Cindy at [email protected] for your Zoom invitation.

• Fiber Arts Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Join us every Friday at the library to show off your latest knitting creation and get crocheting tips. All ages and levels of ability invited.

For more information, contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

ROCKPORT

Maine Media announces Alumni Lecture Series lineup

Maine Media Workshops + College will offer the weekly Alumni Lecture Series from Jan. 6 through May, featuring conversations on photography, filmmaking, book arts and design and writing.

The first lecture at 1 p.m. Thursday features movie set photographer Chiabella James, who provides a behind-the-scenes peek at her work on the sets of “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Star Wars,” and “Mission Impossible.”

The second lecture at 5 p.m. Jan. 13 features conceptual photographer Aline Smithson, best known for portraits that use humor and pathos. The conversation is hosted by Cig Harvey, an artist based in midcoast. Smithson will speak about her new book, “Fugue State,” that reflects on how both digital and analog images can be destroyed by time.

Participation is free and pre-registration is rquired at mainemedia.edu/lectures.

For more details, contact [email protected] or call 756-0916.

