Re: “Sen. King pushed filibuster reforms to protect voting rights, electoral process” (Dec. 26):

My wife and I love the great state of Maine, even though we are “from away.” We visit whenever we can and have enormous respect for its warm, welcoming residents, especially its junior senator, Angus King. I honestly believe that Sen. King, unlike many of his colleagues in Congress, actually supports legislation that not only benefits Mainers, but all Americans as well.

Voting, the most fundamental right of democracy, is under siege. Measures already enacted in key swing states include manipulation of state-appointed electors, making it possible to actually invalidate or sway elections. Unless key parts of the Electoral Count Act of 1887 are reformed and the Freedom to Vote Act is enacted, continued corruption of the electoral process will open the door to electoral subversion in the 2024 presidential election.

It is time to end the filibuster. Our democracy may not survive otherwise.

Jim Paladino

Tampa, Fla.

