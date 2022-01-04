Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 1/6 6 p.m. Select Board

Tues. 1/11 6 p.m. Select Board Workshop

Wed. 1/12 7 p.m. Chebeague Island/Island Institute Housing Discussion

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 1/10 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall

Wed. 1/12 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 1/6 8:30 a.m. Community Development Committee

Thur. 1/6 10 a.m. Shellfish Conservation Committee Town Hall

Thur. 1/6 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Fri. 1/7 8:30 a.m. Town Council Work Plan Review

Mon. 1/10 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Mon. 1/10 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting

Tues. 1/11 9 a.m. Land Management and Acquisitions Committee

Tues. 1/11 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee

Wed. 1/12 4 p.m. Community Wellness Community Human Services Subcommittee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 1/10 6:30 p.m. Winslow Park Commission Town Hall

Tues. 1/11 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee

Tues. 1/11 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Community Center

Wed. 1/12 6 p.m. Coastal Water Commission Community Center

Thur. 1/13 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 1/6 (time TBD) Joint Workshop with North Yarmouth

Mon. 1/10 6:30 p.m. Select Board Mallett Hall

Wed. 1/12 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Mallett Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 1/11 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting and Public Hearings Wescustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 1/6 5 p.m. School Building Committee TBD

Thur. 1/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin

Mon. 1/10 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office

Mon. 1/10 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee Community Room

Wed. 1/12 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Wed. 1/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin

Thur. 1/13 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room

Thur. 1/13 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: