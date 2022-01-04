Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  1/6  6 p.m.  Select Board

Tues.  1/11  6 p.m.  Select Board Workshop

Wed.  1/12  7 p.m.  Chebeague Island/Island Institute Housing Discussion

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  1/10  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  1/12  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  1/6  8:30 a.m.  Community Development Committee

Thur.  1/6  10 a.m.  Shellfish Conservation Committee  Town Hall

Thur.  1/6  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Fri.  1/7  8:30 a.m.  Town Council Work Plan Review

Mon.  1/10  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Mon.  1/10  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Tues.  1/11  9 a.m.  Land Management and Acquisitions Committee

Tues.  1/11  4 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee

Wed.  1/12  4 p.m.  Community Wellness Community Human Services Subcommittee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  1/10  6:30 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission  Town Hall

Tues.  1/11  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee

Tues.  1/11  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Community Center

Wed.  1/12  6 p.m.  Coastal Water Commission  Community Center

Thur.  1/13  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  1/6  (time TBD)  Joint Workshop with North Yarmouth

Mon.  1/10  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Mallett Hall

Wed.  1/12  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee  Mallett Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  1/11  7 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting and Public Hearings  Wescustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  1/6  5 p.m.  School Building Committee  TBD

Thur.  1/6  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Log Cabin

Mon.  1/10  8:30 a.m.  School Finance Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  1/10  7 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee  Community Room

Wed.  1/12  7 p.m.  Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Wed.  1/12  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin

Thur.  1/13  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Community Room

Thur.  1/13  7 p.m.  School Committee  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

