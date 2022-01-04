Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 1/6 6 p.m. Select Board
Tues. 1/11 6 p.m. Select Board Workshop
Wed. 1/12 7 p.m. Chebeague Island/Island Institute Housing Discussion
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 1/10 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Wed. 1/12 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 1/6 8:30 a.m. Community Development Committee
Thur. 1/6 10 a.m. Shellfish Conservation Committee Town Hall
Thur. 1/6 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee
Fri. 1/7 8:30 a.m. Town Council Work Plan Review
Mon. 1/10 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Mon. 1/10 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Tues. 1/11 9 a.m. Land Management and Acquisitions Committee
Tues. 1/11 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee
Wed. 1/12 4 p.m. Community Wellness Community Human Services Subcommittee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 1/10 6:30 p.m. Winslow Park Commission Town Hall
Tues. 1/11 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee
Tues. 1/11 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Community Center
Wed. 1/12 6 p.m. Coastal Water Commission Community Center
Thur. 1/13 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 1/6 (time TBD) Joint Workshop with North Yarmouth
Mon. 1/10 6:30 p.m. Select Board Mallett Hall
Wed. 1/12 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Mallett Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 1/11 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting and Public Hearings Wescustogo
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 1/6 5 p.m. School Building Committee TBD
Thur. 1/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin
Mon. 1/10 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 1/10 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee Community Room
Wed. 1/12 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
Wed. 1/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin
Thur. 1/13 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room
Thur. 1/13 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Jan. 6-13
