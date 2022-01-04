Raymond Earl Murphy 1942 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Raymond Earl Murphy, 79, deployed on his final cruise on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. He was born in Bar Harbor March, 4, 1942 to Augustus M. and Florence A. Murphy. He grew up in Bass Harbor and Stonington and graduated from Pemetic High School in 1960. After high school he worked for General Electric in Schenectady, N.Y. prior to joining the Navy. Shortly after joining the Navy, he married Gloria J. Savage of Lincoln. They traveled from California to Scotland and the Azores. They had three children along the way. After retiring from the Navy in 1981, Ray worked for the Navy as a civilian in Bath and Naval Air Station Brunswick. He attended Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a Master’s in Business Administration. Raymond worked part time for L.L.Bean and the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Raymond was predeceased by his wife, Gloria; son, Joseph; and brother, Merton. He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Maxwell and Gretchen Murphy; five grandchildren, Ashleigh Benner (husband Robie), Kayla Hancock (husband Brandon), Zackary Maxwell (wife Chayse), Kimberly Murphy and Theodore Murphy; five great-grandchildren, Ava Hancock, Alexa Hancock, Abby Hancock, Jaxson Maxwell and Elizabeth Benner. Ray was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and had previously served on the vestry and was a Lay Reader for many years. He was a member of various organizations including the Navy Nuclear Weapons Association, American Legion (Post 20 Brunswick), Disabled American Veterans and The Old Goats. Friends and family are invited to visit 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday Jan. 6 at the Brackett’s Funeral Home, 29 Federal St, Brunswick. A funeral service will be held Friday Jan. 7 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 128 Pleasant St., Brunswick. All attendees at St. Paul’s are required to wear masks; and warm clothing is suggested as windows and doors will remain ajar for ventilation. For those unable to attend, the service can be experienced through a Facebook-live feed at facebook.com/StPaulsBrunswick. Burial will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made at to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org).

